To the editor:
My name is Sandra Lane. I am a Town Meeting member in Precinct 3. I am a very active member of the Danvers Historical Society and the Preservation Commission.
I am a lifelong resident of Danvers and I have seen many, many changes in this town, through the years. Change can be good but Danvers has gone “wrecking ball crazy”.
We are destroying our historic buildings and our history. We members and keepers of the past, have worked very hard to save and restore historic buildings in this town.
The money coming into our organizations is from our members and it is not enough to purchase, repair or refurbish our historic sites.
We desperately need the Community Preservation Act.
One hundred and forty-nine communities in Massachusetts have voted in the CPA and are receiving matching funds to refurbish their historic buildings and other projects. What is Danvers getting?
One word answers the question. Nothing.
Can 149 Massachusetts communities be wrong? No they can’t.
Voting is the American way to go, so please vote and vote “Yes for CPA” on Tuesday, May 2.
Sandra Lane,
Danvers