We saw it with the recently completed Brix condominium design process at the old District Court site on Washington Street. A building design that related well to historic architecture in Salem’s downtown was replaced mid–review at the Salem Redevelopment Authority (SRA) with a more simplistic design with the historical design references largely removed.
Now, all over again, for the building proposed for the “Crescent lot”, the prominent site on the edge of downtown just off the Route 114 overpass, we’re seeing this design go down the drainpipe. Months ago, the project was sent by the SRA to the Design Review Board (DRB), where a schematic design was crafted that offered an energetic building design. That design was also shared in several public input meetings with abutters, downtown stakeholders and neighborhoods. The project review should then have continued back at the SRA with that DRB-reviewed version.
But, wait, brothers and sisters, that design has been pulled and a new stripped down building is now being offered (because of escalating construction costs) and the developer’s designers want us to look only at a “breezeway” and a ramp and a walk around the building and not at the 6-story plain box that will loom fortress-like as it sits blankly along the edge of our historic city’s heart. (The irony that this project is being called The Exchange Salem is not lost on me.)
Recently, people in a nearby leafy suburb were reported to be threatening to apply for an exemption to state affordable housing mandates because affordable housing design is “cheap”. Well, those folks are looking more right than wrong when one looks now at Winn Development’s revised design for the Crescent lot (120 housing units — 40% affordable — with 60 onsite garage spaces).
Oh, and by the way, when they also get approval to narrow the adjacent ramp to the Route 114 overpass by nearly 8 feet to widen the building’s front sidewalk so that the complex can have a parking cutout for USPS, Amazon, UPS, and FedEx delivery trucks and their residents to be dropped off out front on Bridge Street (6-7 spaces), will we realize that our downtown traffic that is already pretty screwed up will only get worse. (Just curious, under the sidewalk proposal, where will that narrowed ramp’s plowed winter snow go?)
Who’s going to stand up for quality design in Salem’s historic downtown as the DRB gets a second look and the plan simultaneously goes to the Planning Board? We’re about to see how all this plays out in Drainpipe 2.0 as the press of funding limitations, inflationary construction cost estimates, and project time limits … tick..tick..tick.
Mary R. Wilbert
Salem