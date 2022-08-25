To the editor:
I must agree with Bryan T. Watson’s prescient, if bleak take on humanity’s future (“Remake society to preserve it”, Aug. 18). He is right in his description of the changes those of us in the First World will have to make, which will mean the end of ravenous consumerism. But he only touched on the elephant in the room. This line from his article tweaks the elephant’s tail: “We’d have fewer children, or — the single most effective footprint reducer — none at all.”
The facts bear out his opinion. I was born in 1954. World population stood at 2.7 billion humans. In mid-November of this year the number will be 8 billion. It’s not just our use of fossil fuels that has made this increase possible, it’s chemicals. Herbicides, pesticides, plastics, PFAs, etc.
In effect we have declared war on Earth and our fellow inhabitants in order to support our obviously bloated and ultimately unsustainable growth in numbers.
The word of the century should be “de-growth”. It seems we’ve overshot our numbers by a few billion. I write this as one of 14 siblings, but as they say, times change! As part of that change we have to fight worldwide for the idea that women are equal partners in modern society and should be allowed education, earnings, and rights on a par with their brothers and most importantly, the right to decide when and if to bear a child.
Peter Willwerth,
Beverly