To the editor:
A recent letter writer disputed that Question 1 would set up progressive tax rates, just called it a 4% surcharge. Whatever the semantics, a second tax rate of 9% on income over $1 million is being created.
The amendment makes no differentiation between single-filers and married, thus a successful couple each earning over $500,000 each would face the tax while a single-filer earning just under $1 million would avoid it. This is discriminatory and brings back the marriage penalty, which taxpayers fought against for years. Is this fair?
Currently, Massachusetts is rated about 35th as a tax-friendly state. This amendment will move us down the scale to around 46th. This is an important factor looked at when businesses decide to move in or out of the state. This decision is usually made by the higher income executives, so naturally when affected by this extra tax, do you think they will ignore it?
While the proponents argue that this will bring in an additional $2 billion in taxes, various think tanks put the figure at about $1.25 billion after various businesses and individuals move out of state to avoid the tax. This is a loss of some of our best and brightest citizens and job creators.
While the overall numbers of small business owners and others who will face this tax when they sell a business, second home, or other asset to fund their retirement, is small, it puts an unfair burden on these citizens. About ½ the tax returns over $1 million fall into this one-time category. Would teachers and others be willing to pay a 4% tax on the annuitized value of their pension along with their earnings over $1 million in the year they retired?
While the actual dollars collected will be earmarked for roads, bridges, and education, there is nothing in the bill to require the Legislature to actually increase the amount spent on these projects. They could very easily appropriate less and allow these funds to make up the shortfall.
Being a cynic, I have to wonder if the real reason the teachers are backing this bill is that they equate more money spent on education with more money to increase their pay.
The current tax is fairly applied in that everyone pays a 5% tax on most forms of income. What gives some individuals the right to assume that a person who earns more than they do and pays at the same rate as they do, is not paying his fair share. Who gets the right to determine what is “fair”. I believe the belief is formed more out of jealousy to target the rich than any real sense of “fairness”.
In their haste to play Robin Hood, the writers of this bill created much collateral damage and did not think the unintended consequences it imposes unfairly on many. They write this off as only affecting a small number, but is it right or fair to adversely affect hard-working small business owners with a one-time gain trying to provide for their retirement?
This bill must be defeated and if the framers have a true desire to change things, they should rewrite the bill, eliminating the flaws and collateral damage, as well as justify their position.
John Hamilton,
Beverly