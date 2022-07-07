To the editor:
We all know what it feels like to be in conflict: Dinner with friends/family who have opposing political views, neighbors with different ideas about fireworks or four-legged friends, getting caught in the middle of a Facebook ‘discussion’ gone off the rails… and we wonder how we can get along.
I’ve been honored to work with a group of Essex County leaders over the last two weeks who’ve decided to respond to that feeling of division by bringing people together through mediation. Rather than avoid the conflict that’s inevitable, they are transforming it into opportunity for people to connect, communicate, and bridge the divide.
The Resolution Center (formerly North Shore Community Mediation Center), a nonprofit organization providing conflict resolution services and training to North Shore communities, courts, families, schools, and businesses, recently completed our annual 36-hour Basic Mediation Training, with coursework online and in person from June 7-18. Participants from the area (Andover, Georgetown, Gloucester, Hamilton, Lawrence, and Salem) learned skills in listening, facilitation, and conflict resolution. The training focused on how to support conversations between people in conflict and help them find their own solutions. These participants now join hundreds of people across the North Shore who have been practicing these skills through the Resolution Center/North Shore Community Mediation Center since 1994.
This year’s new class has learned how to help restore communication at a time when tempers are running high, patience is running low, and division and conflict are in the news daily. They offer an incredibly powerful gift to everyone around them — the gift of being truly heard. Mediators don’t judge; rather, by listening deeply, they create the space for people to understand each other better, and to decide how they want to move forward.
As a community mediation center, we trust people to know what their own interests are, to make their own decisions and to find creative solutions even when there seems to be an unbridgeable gap. We know that hard conversations are necessary within families, neighborhoods, and workplaces in order to nurture healthy relationships and greater understanding. We have seen it work, from peer mediators in schools, to mediating small claims cases at District Courts, to mediating family and divorce cases. We believe anyone can build the skills to be a mediator, and everyone can improve their conflict management skills. If you’ve been feeling the effects of conflict or broken communication in your own life, let’s talk.
I’m grateful to our most recent group of training participants, and our larger group of volunteer mediators. Their commitment to face conflict with compassion and creativity has already made our community a better place. Their skills will help us navigate the challenges ahead as we recover from the pandemic. And we’re always to hear from you — if you’d like.
Hannah Bowen
Executive Director, The Resolution Center (North Shore Community Mediation Center)
Beverly