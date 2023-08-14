Editor’s note: Over weekend, it was reported that the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions didn’t accept the negotiated deal for John Harbaugh’s suspension, leaving his future to an upcoming hearing on the matter.
To the editor:
The NCAA just suspended John Harbaugh, the Michigan coach, four games for lying to the NCAA commission.
Bishop Fenwick’s penalty was the whole school gets suspended from tournaments.
The MIAA is supposed to help students. The MIAA is more powerful than the NCAA.
Tony Delli Santi,
Peabody