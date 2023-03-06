To the editor:
Warren Graumann’s letter, “Columnist gets it wrong” (March 1), has several incorrect assertions.
He said that the Constitution guarantees “The Right to Keep and Bear Arms”. Conveniently, like the NRA and gun lobby, he ignored the main idea of the Second Amendment. The exact wording is: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
Our country’s founding fathers had no use for a professional army, having been oppressed by the British army. Instead, they decided that an armed citizenry makes the best army of all. George Washington created the regulation for the “well-regulated militia,” which would consist of every able-bodied man in the country. That’s the only reason we have the Second Amendment — so they would be prepared if called upon. But now we have military forces. Militias aren’t necessary. And neither is the Second Amendment. If our founding fathers wanted people to have weapons for their own use, the Second Amendment would have read as Mr. Graumann asserts. The gun lobby is too strong. The amendment won’t be repealed. But let’s have sensible laws.
Mr. Graumann wrote about the number of gun deaths in the U.S. compared to Canada. The U.S. has by far more guns and gun deaths per capita of any civilized country in the world. Murders, mass shootings, suicides, accidental shootings by toddlers, etc. The number of mass shootings this year in the U.S. has exceeded the number of days. No other country comes close to this horrendous record. This is not a mental health issue. Every country has the same mental health issues as the U.S.
We need strong federal gun laws. Ban weapons of war. State laws do no good when a criminal brings a weapon from a lax gun law state into a sensible gun law state. Weapons of war cannot be purchased in Massachusetts, but, unfortunately, they’re allowed in other states. Background checks wherever weapons are sold are essential! And there must be a waiting period to purchase a gun once approved to prevent someone from acting impulsively. Magazines should be limited to no more than 10 rounds. There must be a national registry of gun ownership. All purchases must be reported to local police departments. I could go on with other ideas, but there’s not enough space here to do so.
The national gun insanity has to stop!
Herb Harris
Peabody