To the editor:
Now, it is just over one year since Vladimir Putin ordered Russian forces to invade Ukraine, assuming that his new blitzkrieg, a la Adolf Hitler, would quickly destroy all Ukrainian attempts to fight back, enabling him to swiftly conquer the country, as the Nazis did in much of Europe during the first years of the Second World War. Fortunately, the Ukrainians were courageous and fought hard to stop the Russian attack, which was made by an army which has shown itself to be neither so powerful as that of Nazi Germany in 1939-1940, nor totally invincible as had been feared by NATO during so much of the Cold War.
To keep fighting against the apparently overrated Russian forces, Ukraine has relied upon the support of NATO, the European Union, and the rest of the world, in the form of economic sanctions against Russia, economic aid, and contributions to its supply of munitions.
We must continue to supply as much as possible of these now, as the United States did for Europe before we entered the First and Second World Wars. This should include everything which Ukraine seeks, including long-range missiles and F-16 fighter jets, if we are to prevent this current act of aggression from becoming the Third World War, in which the numerous nuclear weapons with which so many states worldwide, particularly Russia, the United States, and China, are now armed. Behaving like a reincarnation of Hitler, Putin must be stopped and destroyed in the same way, as soon as possible.
Edward McMorrow,
Beverly