To the editor:
Great article on the front page of the Saturday, Sept. 17, e-edition of The Salem News about the medical assisting program at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School. Really impressive was the number of students who benefited from the program and how Peabody has built it up and expanded the program over four years! Another feature of the program is the range of internships, employment and career opportunities from medical assistant to going to medical school.
A major citywide study, Plan Beverly, identified that 90% of those employed in Beverly are working in the medical profession.
A program like Peabody’s would be a great match for Beverly, especially since more students want to go to Essex Tech than Beverly has allocated slots.
During the grand opening tour of Anchor Point, Andrew DeFranza, the executive director of Harbor Light, pointed out in a future phase they would add a community center that would, among other things, offer after-hours courses to get certified as a clinical assistant. The need is there!
Which brings to mind an article in The Salem News several months back, about the Baker-Polito administration’s Capital Skills Grant program spreading millions to local cities and towns “to promote vocational and technical programs” from which Peabody upgraded their program including buying the “simulated man” dummy for the students to practice on.
So how much did Beverly get from this program and what did we spend it on?
George Binns,
Beverly
[Editor’s note: To date, the Beverly Public Schools has not received funding from this grant program.]