To the editor:
Old “fuddy duddy” Charlie Baker is right. He is not out of touch with the current culture of drinking today. It is the same as it has always been. The Salem News editorial staff wants to bring back “happy hour”. Obviously, not a lot of thought went into the editorial piece. Here are a few reasons why “happy hour” is not a great idea.
Have you driven the roads and highways in Massachusetts lately? There are more aggressive drivers than ever before, with fewer local and state police to enforce the traffic regulations. Let’s also consider all the unlicensed drivers on our roads, (just review the local police logs). How about all of the people texting while driving? And add to that, mopeds, illegal dirt bikes, one-wheels, electric scooters and non-plated electric bikes that are now sharing our streets. Have you ever tried driving downtown Salem streets sober? With the conglomeration of increased pedestrian and recreational vehicles weaving through traffic, and the ever confusing bike lanes? Not fun, right?
It just so happens that “happy hour” coincides with rush hour. Imagine trying to navigate our roads through all these impediments with a “happy hour” under your belt. Nope. Charlie is correct: “Most places are doing fine based on the current rules as they are”.
Dana Dempsey,
Peabody