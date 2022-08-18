To the editor:
There is good news; after months of silence from Beverly Hospital (BH), Dr. Kevin Tabb, CEO of Beth Israel Lahey Health (BILH), stepped in and paused the closure of the North Shore Birth Center (NSBC) for the next 90 days. The bad news is, since this announcement, BH has told former NSBC patients, due in the next three months, they cannot reinstate their care at the birth center. This created a one-two punch for these expecting individuals who, one-by-one, are sharing their heart wrenching experiences and high emotional distress and dissatisfaction.
The patient should always come first, and this situation is unacceptable. Where do the concerns of BILH and BH rest? BILH states that “their measure of success is monitored by the difference they make in people’s lives”. If that is true, there is no harm in allowing patients to return. In fact, the NSBC midwives can play a key role in helping to ease the added stress this situation has generated and provide individuals support for the remainder of their pregnancies.
Even under the best circumstances, pregnancy is a vulnerable time emotionally and physically and there is strong evidence showing less perinatal stress increases the chances of a healthier pregnancy. Socially and morally, BILH’s first priority, with this pause, needs to be to assure that the displaced NSBC patients are able to re-establish their care quickly. BILH listen to these women’s concerns, respond compassionately to how they are feeling and show the difference you can make in their lives.
Michelle Helgeson, DNP, MPH, CNM
Sudbury