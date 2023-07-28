To the editor:
To date, Lifebridge and Harborlight have articulated their plans for the Riley Plaza site and its proposed residents. They stress the need for housing and help for those in need. We all support that. However, they have been silent or neglectful of the impact this will have on Salem. A positive step would be a “community impact statement” that shows how they plan to mitigate the impact of their plans on the local community and our downtown.
For example, what is the plan for the people Lifebridge doesn’t house? Incrementally increasing the number of beds by ten or 15 still falls far short of the underlying need. A better day facility is more likely to make Salem a regional center for those who remain homeless. Does this development help solve the homeless problem or does it concentrate it? Who works with the overflow?
We have seen an increase in unsheltered individuals on our streets already. There is an encampment behind the Wendy’s. The police note about 40 people on the street they have come to know. No doubt that number counts only the most visible. This is more than Lifebridge houses. There is the risk that Lifebridge will use Salem as overflow for their other facilities in Beverly and Gloucester — those are not expanding. Homelessness is a regional and national problem; what is the effect of concentrating larger but still insufficient facilities here? The executive director of Lifebridge, Jason Etheridge, noted in a January Salem News article that “It’s unfair for the community not to expect this in their community, and where I think the rubber meets the road is how folks respond to it … .” In other words, overflow is our problem.
Similarly, on July 6, Harborlight showed plans for three buildings on the small, Margin Street lot. Two are five stories and one is four. They plan to close local parking, relocate a public park, eliminate a canopy of mature and elegant shade trees, and overload Pratt Street, a road that is more an alley than an avenue. These additional buildings are unrelated to Lifebridge and would remain under Harborlight’s ownership and management. Their proposed solution is out of scale to the neighborhood and defines the downtown. For example, their spokesman, Andrew DeFranza, had few answers to questions about overflow parking other than that he assumed service people and guests would just use Riley Plaza. His statements neglect the external impact.
Lifebridge’s and Harborlight’s approach is neither precedented nor fair. It makes sense for them: They put their interests first. However, all development affects the larger environment and places burdens on civic infrastructure. It also defines a direction for the future. Elected officials, city boards and agencies need to monitor that, require mitigation, and insure that these plans improve the city as well as the region. We all support a diverse community, affordable housing, and support for those who need it. This development has to work for both its intended purpose and in the larger context. A plan that shows the entire picture would be a great step forward.
Andrew Lippman,
Salem