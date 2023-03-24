To the editor:
I attended the Salem Human Rights Coalition meeting on Tuesday, March 7, which included Veronica Faustino’s presentation of The Poverty Trap. Ms. Faustino shared that the experience of poverty is not just a lack of money and resources for basic needs, but that it is not having the opportunity to accumulate wealth. She spoke about how those living in poverty are lacking choices, security, and power. She is spot on.
When we look at poverty as deprivation in terms of clean water, nutrition, health care, clothing, and shelter, we see it as a crisis. Tackling any crisis requires a deep understanding of it. I’d like to share a few points from my own lived experiences to stress the importance of understanding just how far reaching the ramifications are from living in poverty.
When I had to leave a bad situation with my then-husband back in the early 1990s, it put me and my 16-month-old daughter in financial ruin. When Ms. Faustino mentioned the “cost of being poor”, this resonated with me. I lost my spouse’s help with rent and was on my own, which many do when they are widowed, divorced, or lose a reliable roommate. Rent is often very expensive in areas where there are higher paying jobs and I had no back up for child care. I needed to work for a third of the pay I was previously making, taking on various child care jobs so that I could bring my daughter to work with me.
Ms. Faustino mentioned the stigma of living in poverty, and how it erodes one’s sense of dignity and individual power. I have lived in vastly different economic classes and was perceived and treated very differently in each situation. I remember how it felt to have people’s eyes on me as I took out my food stamps in the checkout lane at the grocery store, people behind me would roll their eyes or go to a different lane. Also discussed was the all too familiar feeling of being powerless, and how we are missing the voices of those in need in our decision making at the state and local level. My life didn’t allow for any advocacy throughout this difficult time. My daughter and I moved five times by her age of 6, I didn’t even vote.
What I appreciated the most about the presentation was the focus on poverty as a public health issue. The panic and fear I felt through these years was crushing. Generally, lower-paying jobs don’t have a safety net of receiving pay if something happens, such as an injury, in which my house of cards could fall. This resulted years later, which I didn’t even know could happen, in a mental health crisis that took years of medication and therapy to be able to comfortably function in my day-to-day life again.
Over 17% of Salem residents live in poverty, and 61% of low-moderate income households are severely cost-burdened. I am grateful to Ms. Faustino and the Salem HRC for clearly explaining the critical need for social protection policies that don’t contribute to the “trap”, more affordable housing, and giving people in poverty a stronger voice to influence decision-making and policy.
Alice Merkl,
Councilor at-large,
Salem