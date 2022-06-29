To the editor:
People of faith have been praying for the rights of the unborn since the Roe v. Wade decision of January 1973, more than 49 years. Another great time of prayer that changed the world was when Our Lady of Fatima appeared in Portugal, April 1917, to three children and asked the world to pray the rosary for the conversion of sinners and atheistic Russia and communism. As a result, WWI ended in Nov. 11, 1918, a worldwide pandemic of the Spanish Flu ended in April 1920 that started in Sept. 1918 in which 2.64 million people died in Europe and 50 million people worldwide, and Russia fell from communism Dec. 25, 1991, Christmas Day.
The power of prayer is strong and works in God’s eternal time. All you hopeful ones keep praying unceasingly according to St. Paul and keep the faith.
Philip J. Celeste,
Danvers