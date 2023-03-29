To the editor:
Recently, I have been reading the book “Roots and Wings” by Margaret Silf. She subtitles this work: “The human journey from a speck of stardust to a spark of God.”
In her chapter, “The Challenge of Choice”, she writes: “Which choices are coming from that part of my being that longs for transcendence — to go beyond our present stage of being human to something much greater — and which choices are coming from the defensive parts of me that see the rest of creation as a threat to be conquered? What is really driving my choices in any particular situation?”
As most of my readers are aware, the pro-abortion lobby calls a woman’s right to choose an inviolable right. Their rhetoric is absolutely clear that a woman has a right to have complete bodily autonomy and that includes the right to abort the life that occupies her body.
Pro-life’s opposition to abortion insists that what is aborted is a child is not a choice. Love is what motivates a mother to make the choice for life. Transcendence is a wonderful option.
There is always a choice. I suggest that we choose life.
John J. Kwiatek,
Beverly