To the editor:
Regarding the letter to the editor, “There is evidence of fraud”, Feb. 24. There is evidence of fraud alright, but not to benefit Joe Biden as claimed by the writer. Donald Trump has a record of cheating on his wives, on his taxes, on his golf games, on his payments to vendors that provided professional services and, in this instance, on the American people when he lied about the election.
His true character was revealed when he tried to shake down the newly elected president of Ukraine by withholding congressionally approved funding for weapons against the Russians until he got dirt on Joe Biden. Early in the 2020 election year it was evident to Trump that with a low approval rating his reelection was in jeopardy, so he began his false and unsubstantiated claim that the only way he could be beaten was through fraud.
The MAGA crowd accepted this as fact and when Trump lost the election by 7 million votes he attempted to overthrow our democracy by inciting an insurrection.
There were a few isolated cases of fraud uncovered after the election, many of which were in favor not of Biden but of Trump.
Evidence of the millions of votes that would need to be cast illegally to overturn the election would indicate a complete breakdown of the American electoral system and, clearly, this is not the case in 2020.
L.R. Neville,
Salem