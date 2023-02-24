To the editor:
In Mr. Shribman’s column, “Trump is Biden’s Rationale for Running” (Feb. 20), the columnist states that “Biden remains the only figure in the country with the single attribute that matters the most: He alone has defeated Donald J. Trump.”
I take exception to the word “alone.” The documentaries of Dinesh D’Souza (2000 Mules) and David Bossie (Rigged), along with Molly Hemingway’s book (also titled Rigged) provide massive amounts of evidence that there was fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Likewise the $400 million provided by Mark Zuckerburg (labeled Zuckerbucks) worked to defeat Trump. Many affidavits signed by citizens under penalty of perjury attested to their having witnessed fraud.
Yes, President Biden was declared the winner, but not because of a “single attribute.”
Anne Quenneville,
Salem