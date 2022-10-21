To the editor:
Richard Smith says that “our standard of living is on the ballot.”(Oct. 17 letter to the editor) He is correct, but also wrong.
Mr. Smith objects to the effort to move to renewable energy, saying it will increase prices and make many things more difficult. But how does Mr. Smith propose that we address the climate crisis? If his chosen “standard of living” includes floods, wildfires, food shortages, mass forced migration, and millions of deaths — then right on, let’s keep burning those fossil fuels. If not — yes, we have to make some changes.
There’s no free lunch, Mr. Smith.
Susan Donaldson,
Northampton