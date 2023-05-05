To the editor:
As you decide on your vote for Salem mayor on Tuesday, May 16, keep in mind:
The giant slalom painted roadway on North Street, where white flex posts degrade day by day, tens of thousands of cars crawl in and out of the city, and where it is almost impossible to pull over for a speeding emergency vehicle. This poorly functioning street design is a template; a similar plan has been proposed for Broad Street and elsewhere.
The focus on traffic calming as promulgated by the state and not on enhancing Salem’s traffic efficiency. We’re all seeing vehicles anxiously speeding up to avoid a red light or turning right on red where signage prohibits it. (And, some places with no right turns or right lane blockings have little justification.) Salem’s drivers are frustrated by increased traffic that has made getting around or through the city evermore time consuming (Good luck, Marbleheaders, in reaching your destinations).
With new housing, Salem’s vehicle registrations have climbed, totaling 33,560, per the city assessor. Yet, the city’s focus has not been on how traffic can be made to flow more efficiently; rather it is on how it can be slowed — creating backups and frustration. Where it is safe, right on red (after a complete stop) should be allowed to the maximum extent practicable to lessen both fuel use and air pollution, as the policy was intended.
Dense residential development continues to replace longstanding commercial- or industrial-zoned properties where jobs were previously, further locking in the need to find work outside Salem. Salem has already created hundreds of units of housing while other nearby leafy communities have gone out of their way to limit dense residential development. And, keep your eye on the so-called Station at Canal Street, a development of 250 apartments in five multi-story nearly football-field length buildings, with all the design elements of long-rejected public housing. It will have absolutely no relation to any respected longstanding Salem architecture or quality of life. Why would this be allowed in our historic city?
Consider Salem’s unfunded pension liability of more than $130 million, which requires budget straining multimillion dollar annual paydowns through 2032. And, that leads to the issue of overtime for the police who provide security and traffic direction during October and the ever stretching Haunted Happenings. If many of the SPD’s personnel annually earn an extra month of pay through non-compensatory overtime, it will further increase Salem’s pension obligation. See the the total of Salem’s unfunded pension obligation online here: https://bit.ly/3LKcnOR
As residential tax bills rise and fees-for-everything extend and increase, is Salem really being managed for the support and well-being of our residents or have policies gotten beyond reason? Your vote will be important as to whether Salem continues in obeisance to state-derived policies and the past practices of 16 years or will we transition to Salem resident- and common sense-focused city management? Consider before you check your ballot box for mayor.
Polly Wilbert,
Salem