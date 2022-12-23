To the editor:
My wife grew up in Salem, so when we sold our house in Sharon we moved to downtown Salem and lived there for 14 years, watching it grow and come alive again led by a great Mayor Driscoll. So good to see a wind farm support terminal to be built with a nice $75 million state award. Next should be a cruise ship welcome center, with all the large cruise ships going to Boston, Salem is a natural optional port of call. As a retired owner of a multi-office travel agency, I made a suggestion to Mayor Driscoll’s office of such a welcome center and head of the waterfront sent off the suggestion to the city’s Destination Salem office but it fell on deaf ears. Thousands of cruise passengers could visit Salem if only they could think out of the box and I would be willing to assist.
Saul Heller,
Salem