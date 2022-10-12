To the editor:
This is getting to be comical. Re: “Republicans blame green policies for energy spike” in Oct. 10 Salem News.
Maybe if Donald & Company had applied their “marketing wisdom” to climate change instead of suggesting to his base that it was a hoax, we could have actually tried some GOP strategies…if they have them. I remember the Republican congressperson holding a snowball as ‘proof’ the world wasn’t warming, but not so much the GOP climate policies.
Maybe we could have not warmed the ocean to the point of causing 18 of the last 20 hurricanes to rapidly accelerate and cause tragic storm surges. We’ve wasted so much time. Time that causes greenhouse gases to dangerously linger and cause even more global warming. I am immensely proud of the green technicians, universities, colleges and nonprofits who have given their all to solve this crisis. Now is not the time to suggest that we just need a profit motive to lick this problem. Isn’t it the irresponsible pursuit of fossil fuel profits that caused this crisis?
If Geoff Diehl were conducting a responsible campaign, he would acknowledge that putting profits over the priceless is exactly the problem.
Jan Kubiac,
Hyannis