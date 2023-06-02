To the editor:
I don’t normally write letters to the editor but felt compelled after reading with great interest the column by Patricia Gozemba and Jim Mulloy of SAFE (Salem News, May 12) regarding the Community Benefits Agreement currently or (already) being negotiated between the city and Crowley Associates for the marshalling yard being proposed to support the offshore wind industry. I am excited that Salem has been chosen by Crowley and proud our city will be an important partner in this long awaited environmentally and economically advantageous project. However, we are still missing a major component in this CBA — the community!
As president of the Point Neighborhood Association — a designated Environmental Justice neighborhood, and stakeholder, I am seeking transparency in this process and a seat at the negotiating table. I would fully expect both the city, Crowley Associates and any other organization involved in the project do their due diligence and hear from the residents to not only address any potential issues or concerns but also negotiate a benefits agreement that is just, inclusive and equitable.
I look forward to working with my fellow neighborhood associations and environmental allies who are directly impacted and have expressed an interest in being part of developing a Community Benefits Agreement between the city, Crowley and all other partners bringing this project to Salem. This is too important to not do right.
Lucy Corchado
President,
Point Neighborhood Association,
Salem