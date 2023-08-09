To the editor:
I am writing to sincerely thank Mayor Pangallo, Superintendent Dr. Zrike, City Council and School Committee for their continued support of the Ota/Japanese/Salem Cultural Exchange.
I just got back from my second trip to Japan for two weeks. It was truly a trip of a lifetime. Over 2,500 adults and students have taken part for the last 33 years. I was on the School Committee when we selected a young, exciting, rising star teacher to spend a whole year in Tokyo to start the partnership of friendship.
The Peabody Essex Museum was instrumental in their support of this great cultural exchange. Mr. Morse, former director of the museum, was the professional catalyst as an archeologist, who spearheaded the study of native Japanese in their role in making Japan. We visited a four-floor museum showing his passion for preserving the past to know more about present and future. The museum names it premier auditorium after Dr. Morse.
This is a city-sponsored partnership started under Mayor Harrington, Superintendent Curtin, and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Salerno. I went with them and since that time I have hosted 45 junior high school students and 10 adults. My adopted sons were deeply enriched by the experience. Over the years, our mayors have continued to go. I really hope the Pangallo family goes. We were treated royally. Hospitality is a human science and blessing. The 16 adults that went in July paid approximately $6,000 of their own money; $3,000 just for the plane ride. But it was worth every penny!
We set aside a small budget for the students for buses for field trips, small token gifts, luncheons, etc. The Japanese teachers stay at the Hotel Hawthorne. The city of Ota bends over backward picking 24 valedictorians from each junior high. We will host them in November.
As a retired school teacher and parent to five foster sons, I love visiting their schools. We each brought 15 gifts to our hosts, principals, and government leaders. We met the mayor of Ota, superintendent of schools, principals, and. city councilors. We visited the Capitol, which is over 40 floors. Peter Dolan proposed to his wife and also got married near Mt. Fuji. His lovely wife and school teacher and two daughters Kira and Kyra have gone many times. Each shares a true passion and love for Japan.
We visited Kyoto, Hiroshima, Miyajima Temple, Haneda Innovation Center (with driverless van, robotic surgery and hotel robots, etc.), Nikko shrines, Japanese tea ceremony. One special occasion was having us play a great tournament of Italian boccia with special needs students. We stayed overnight with a homestay family, etc.
The most endearing part is the loving friendship of two great countries. Salem became one of the sixth richest cities under Washington and Jefferson due to world trade. It has been four years since we last exchanged due to COVID. Now we hope for a renewal and renaissance to capture essence of Mr. Morse's legacy of enjoying our mutual bonds.
I hope the readers consider hosting or visiting with this world-class partnership. I proudly work at the Peabody Essex Museum where history and culture merge. It is a world-class museum and Salem is a world-class city that is enriched by this great partnership.
I wish to thank Peter and his family for their labor of love for this true human treasure and legacy of friendship. Our ship the Friendship is a true hallmark of heritage and history to Japan and the East. This partnership is friendship in every essence — the best of Salem and Japan.
Thomas Furey,
Salem