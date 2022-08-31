To the editor:
Doug Thompson is running for state representative in the 8th Essex district (Lori Ehrlich’s former seat). He is impressive; with vast work experience in both the private and public realm and a pragmatic and realistic thought process. He wants to make a positive impact and we think he can make a difference for us all.
His career spanned case management for homeless people to CFO of MassHealth. He was an executive at health care agencies and is also an entrepreneur (founded a company that provides primary care for seniors at home). His values are clear: Fairness, equity, and justice. His issues are substantial: Economic opportunity for all, climate change, government transparency, and of course, affordable health care (including women’s reproductive choice).
Doug is not taking lobbyist money and will represent us, not special interests. He has the deepest experience and will be the most independent state representative. I urge you to vote for Doug Thompson for state representative on Sept. 6.
Laurie Fullerton,
Marblehead