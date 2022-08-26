To the editor:
I am a young climate justice activist who is afraid for my generation’s future. Please join me in voting for Doug Thompson for Essex 8th State Representative on or before Sept. 6.
Doug has secured my vote due to his comprehensive climate plan, which calls for net-zero carbon emissions by 2035. Doug has specific plans to meet this ambitious, scientifically necessary goal laid out on his website.
Furthermore, a whopping 40% of the state’s budget goes to health care, whereas only 0.5% is allocated to the environment. Doug’s experience as the CFO of MassHealth makes him the best candidate to reduce the state’s health care costs, which will open up financial avenues to fight climate change without compromising the quality of care.
Now more than ever, we need strong climate leaders in office who can deliver on their campaign promises. Doug Thompson is that candidate and I urge you to join me in casting your ballot for him in the State Democratic Primary on Sept. 6.
Lilly Worthley,
Swampscott