To the editor:
I enjoy Brian T. Watson’s columns, and I’m usually in agreement, but not when I read his June 23, “Transgender Athletes and Fairness,” where he argued that it’s unfair for transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, who won a NCAA Division I championship, to compete against cisgender women. I disagree, and I’d argue that it’s time to rethink segregating athletes by sex.
Girls’ and women’s high school and college sports leagues were created to give girls a place to play sports at a time when only boys teams existed. Female athletes have crushed outdated notions of fragility, and through Title IX we’ve mandated that money be spent on girls’ sports.
There is wide variation among cisgender girls and women, and among cisgender boys and men, in height, weight, muscle mass, VO2max, testosterone level, competitive drive, economic class, and many more traits. A 5-foot teenager has an advantage in gymnastics, a 6-foot teen in basketball, a lean teen in cross country, and a stocky teen in football. A child born into a family with parents who can afford skilled coaching has an enormous advantage over the child born into poverty. Those on podiums at the Olympics have many and varied advantages.
Segregating athletes by sex does not level the playing field. A tiered system, where athletes engage based on performance, as we currently do in schools where students play on intramural, junior varsity and varsity teams, can increase fairness. That’s one model, and I’m sure people involved in athletics can think of others.
Ellen Simpson,
Salem