To the editor:
The COVID crisis has turned our world upside down. The Chinese word for crisis has a dual meaning of danger and opportunity. We are dealing with the danger with vaccines, etc., but we also have the opportunity to reimagine and reinvent our work world around us. We need an intelligent and creative discussion of a four-day work week.
Swampscott Town Administrator Sean Fitzgerald is experimenting the idea on the North Shore. There is nothing more powerful than an idea whose time has come. Mr. Fitzgerald was a very professional assistant to the late Mayor Peter Torigian of Peabody, who was a trailblazing leader. I was an elected official for 36 years who advocated for a four-year mayor and a lower driving speed on the local level. Beverly has decided to put the four-year mayor on the ballot. I sincerely believe we need to rethink and reimagine the workplace and school day as our job market rebounds and reinvents itself at home, work, and school.
Part of England is in the midst of a four-day work week. I believe we should rethink and reimagine in this crisis to do a four-day work week across the board. It would be a win win for the family, workplace, and schools. We could all be better driven and motivated during those four days. Many would have the opportunity to do a host of things never imagined. Life as a whole would be healthier and more meaningful.
The 40-hour week and five workday took time and now is the time to reinvent again in the 21st century. Thoughtful and incisive conversation must take place in our present crisis of COVID. We cannot stand still in danger, but think out of the box. It took time, yet a handful of towns and cities have gone four-year mayor and our local region of cities and towns have reduced the speed limit in our neighborhoods to our benefit. I congratulate Mr. Fitzgerald in Swampscott and now the rest of the North Shore must fall in.
I was the only city councilor to back our courageous health board in abolishing smoking restaurants. There was a firestorm of anger for restaurant owners and employees over the consequences. Now we take it for granted. The four-day work week is an idea whose time has come.
Tom Furey,
Salem