To the editor:
I would like to respond to Richard Smith’s letter, “Our standard of living is on the ballot,” Oct. 17. Mr. Smith himself has provided the basis for my letter rebuttal.
Europe is scrambling in the wake of Russia’s reduction of fossil fuel exports because Europe believed it had decades to transition, as many Americans do. This dependence on Russian fossil fuels has great bearing on the international community’s reluctance to go further to stop Russia, as war ravages both Russia and Ukraine and Ukraine’s migration crowds other countries’ resources.
When calculating the costs of transitioning to renewable energy, one must include the loss of property, health and lives from flood, wind, fire and disease as a direct result of global warming’s accelerating escalation. There is no greater loss of freedom than loss of home, health and life. It is easy to look at your budget and say the current American transition to green energy is too abrupt, costly and inconvenient, until you become a victim yourself. It is too easy and it is foolish.
Barry Rosenberg,
Westford