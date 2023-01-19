To the editor:
Beautiful and peaceful tree-covered streets are healthy for all who live and move about in our city. Join us in creating “Wellness Walking Streets.” Sadly, too often popular paths are missing part of their overhead canopy. Growing connected tree lined routes through our neighborhoods is one of Salem’s goals in applying for a new Implementation Grant, available from the Department of Conservation and Recreation.
You can help keep Salem beautiful and healthy! The grant application is due on Feb. 23. Join the Salem Tree Commission in identifying favorite walking routes in the different wards that need more trees.
Please send your suggestions, including a screenshot of a marked map if possible, to the chair of the Salem Tree Commission, Darleen Melis: dmelis@salem.com. To learn more about the benefits of trees in our community read the article, “Trees: Our Mental, Physical, Climate Change Antidote” on the Tree Commission webpage: www.salemma.gov/tree-commission.
Darleen Melis,
Salem Tree Commission