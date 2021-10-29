To the editor:
With two of Beverly’s councilors at-large stepping down this year, we are fortunate to have excellent candidates coming forward to carry on the work of our municipal government. I am writing to endorse Julie Flowers and Hannah Bowen for councilors at-large, and Estelle Rand for Ward 2 councilor.
In 2017, Julie Flowers stepped into an at-large council position with confidence, thoughtfulness and creativity. She has proved adept at balancing the everyday concerns of city residents and the big-picture issues that affect our whole community. She certainly deserves another term — and I hope to see her in the role of council president.
Hannah Bowen, a newcomer to city politics, brings 20 years of experience in public service, from her early days as a Peace Corps volunteer through positions in nonprofits focused on issues like conflict resolution and health policy. As a councilor at-large, she will be able to make use of her proven ability to bring community members together to listen and learn from one another.
Finally, for those of us in Ward 2, I hope to see Estelle Rand elected to another term as ward councilor. I supported Estelle’s first campaign, in 2013, because I was so impressed with her leadership of the Beverly Farmers Market. Since then — during a time when Ward 2, in particular, has experienced accelerated development and change — Estelle has made herself indispensable as a city councilor, and I look forward to seeing what she will accomplish in her next term.
Judy Ashkenaz
Beverly