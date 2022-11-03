To the editor:
Here we are, just under a week before the important midterm elections, which could decide whether the Democrats would lose control over both the Senate and House of Representatives to the Republican Party led and supported by the white supremacist, racist, and xenophobic former president, Donald Trump. This must be causing Lincoln, founder of that party, to be turning somersaults in his grave. Lincoln was our greatest president who fought for freedom, the abolition of slavery, and the reunification of our great country, which is now being split by the policies of Trump and his followers who, by working towards his goals, are also fragmenting his party. Now that Trump’s party is now working for aims which are contradictory to the values upon which the GOP was founded, it must be stopped.
One way in which this can be done would be to force Trump to face charges for his multiple violations of the U.S. Constitution, federal, and state laws, which he and his businesses have committed. These would range from inciting, leading, and encouraging the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to overturn the fair election of President Joe Biden, which, as he had been repeatedly told, had been truly and legally conducted, as well as his efforts to alter the voting done in states like Georgia with the same intention.
In addition, he subsequently stole a wide range of sensitive documents from the White House, smuggling, and hiding them insecurely at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Both of these acts amount to high treason, crimes aggravated by his violations in Georgia and New York.
As punishment, he must be disqualified from running ever again for any public office, even so minor as dog catcher. Ultimately, he should be permanently exiled to an extraterrestrial penal colony, which could be established on the Moon, or on Mars, if it is colonized as Elon Musk intends.
Edward P. McMorrow,
Beverly