When Mayor Kim Driscoll took the oath for the mayor’s office, one of the stipulations she vowed to adhere to was following the rules of our Constitution, and all applicable local, state and federal laws. Presumably when Maura Healy was sworn in as Attorney General, she took a similar oath and made similar affirmations to duty.
Both Mayor Driscoll and AG Healy seem to be proponents of supporting a referendum to give drivers’ licenses to the undocumented immigration population. Does this not go contrary to the oath of acceptance of office? Both Ms. Healy and Ms. Driscoll are attorneys by training. Both are in a position to know that the mere presence of an illegal alien without vetting by an immigration officer and the inability of an American business to offer employment to anyone in this class are prohibited pursuant to federal law, USC Title 8, Section 1324a and Section 1325.
Ms. Healy and Ms. Driscoll, as elected officials, would be asking the Massachusetts constituency to abandon the body of laws we all have an obligation to adhere and hold dear to. This goes against the grain of what we all learned in civics and history classes.
Russell S. Grand,
Salem