To the editor:
I laughed out loud when I read the “Twitter revelations…” this morning (Salem News, April 12). Mr. Guanci said: “It would be irresponsible of me to even consider running for mayor now.”
Apparently, it was not irresponsible to have liked and commented on those false, racist and homophobic Tweets. But once discovered, (and after having tried to hide it by deleting his account) it became irresponsible to run.
I continue to be amazed at how some public individuals can be so tone deaf and clueless.
Lee Fasoli
Salem