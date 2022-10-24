To the editor:
The rebuttal by Cole Silva in Wednesday’s Salem News to the previous letter is based on two fundamental flaws.
In the second paragraph Mr. Silva states: “Question 1 doesn’t change the state’s current constitutional provision that all income must be taxed at the same rate.” Then Mr. Silva goes to on to contradict himself. “It merely adds an additional 4% tax only on the portion of a person’s annual income above $1 million.”
What part of all doesn’t Mr. Silva understand? Q1 creates two brackets! Less than $1 million and over $1 million with two different tax rates — 5% and 9% respectively.
My biggest concern is this is just the camel’s nose under the tent. The federal income tax started out in 1913 with just one bracket and look at it now!
The second flaw is the un-American philosophy that because the 1%-ers are a minority, we the majority can do anything we want. That’s why the USofA is a federal republic and not a democracy. We can never be assured that we will always be part of the majority.
So vote no on Q1 — the camel might be coming for you next.
George Binns,
Beverly