To the editor:
President Biden’s Ukraine policy has become disastrous. It has relied too heavily on the stances of the neoconservative movement and the military industrial complex. (Secretary of Defense Austen was a former executive of Raytheon and that defense contractor has been awarded approximately $2.5 billion in contracts since he took the Defense Department job.)
The administration increased arms shipments to the large Ukraine military, which has proved incapable of using them effectively. They have now lost large areas of land in the Russian speaking provinces in this territorial dispute. The Pope has stated that the war might have somehow been provoked.
Instead of pressing for an agreeable resolution of the territorial issues the administration has been doubling down on more arms shipments and economic sanctions.
The sanctions policy is similarly failing and contributing to inflation and food shortages. It also raises the risk of military escalation.
Richard McMullen,
Salem