To the editor: I’m writing in response to the article (“Body of missing man found in Beverly,” Feb. 14) regarding Daniel Donovan, the 47-year-old Peabody man with Asperger’s who was found dead over the previous weekend.
One part of the article that made me pause was that, “despite being afflicted with Asperger’s, he worked as a sorter for UPS.”
I happen to have Asperger’s, and while it may be difficult at times, it’s certainly not an affliction. It’s on the autism spectrum and is a mostly a learning challenge, coupled with difficulty in some social situations.
Understanding those who are on the autism spectrum begins with being educated about it. We need to have more compassion and understanding for individuals like myself and Mr. Donovan, and that includes the understanding that Asperger’s isn’t an affliction. It’s a difference.
Seth Mascolo Salem, MA