To the editor:
After the recent massacres in Buffalo, New York, and in Uvalde, Texas, we have certainly witnessed powerful incentives for the strengthening of our national regulations limiting the ownership and use of firearms.
The Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution grants citizens the right to own and bear arms so that they can defend our country as members of “well-regulated” militias.
The two teenagers who killed so many innocent, helpless fourth-grade children in Uvalde, and killed innocent Black grocery shoppers in Buffalo were both teenagers armed with modern, recently purchased AR-15 semi-automatic assault rifles.
They were neither mature adults armed with single-shot, muzzle-loading muskets, nor were they members of well-regulated militias, as envisioned by our Founding Fathers when that Second Amendment was written and approved. Firing upon their victims was hardly committed in defense of America, to which those victims posed no threat. Obviously, the ability to own such military weapons designed for use on battlefields, not in children’s classrooms or in grocery stores, must be strictly limited to soldiers or other mature adults over 21 years of age, who are trained in their use and hazards.
In order to prevent further catastrophic massacres like these, and other similar events, which have happened recently, our national government must pass bipartisan laws regulating the ownership, carrying, and use of assault rifles and all other firearms.
This is especially important for members of the Republican Party, who have vigorously demanded the protection of the “right to life” in their arguments against Roe vs. Wade. Those little 10-year-old children in that Texas classroom had greater “rights to life” than fetuses barely conceived a few weeks ago, also in Texas. Thus, opposition to both gun control and birth control is hypocrisy.
Edward P. McMorrow
Beverly