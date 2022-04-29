To the editor:
Rabies is one of the oldest zoonotic diseases on record. A zoonotic disease is one that can be spread from animals to humans. In Massachusetts, in 2018, 94 mammals tested positive for rabies. Six of these animals were cats, including one 12-week-old kitten who developed signs of rabies three days after being rescued. In this case and two others, many people needed post-exposure treatment. It is a mistake to think that a cat that lives indoors does not need to be vaccinated against rabies. As we say, “We vaccinate indoor cats against the things that can get in,” commonly bats. If your unvaccinated cat has contact with a bat that tests positive for rabies, you may be faced with a terrible decision.
Salem rabies clinic will be held on Wednesday, May 4, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the back of the police station. The clinic is sponsored by the Veterinary Association of the North Shore, a nonprofit organization. The proceeds from the vaccination clinics will go toward veterinary student scholarships. The cost is $10 per vaccine, dogs and cats only. They must be at least 12 weeks of age. The vaccine will be good for one year unless you have written proof of prior vaccinations done according to the state law. Please bring all rabies certificates with you. Keep your pets vaccines current.
Don’t get yourself into a quandary or risk your family or your pet’s health. Vaccinate before it is too late.
Kathleen Keefe Ternes, DVM
Salem