To the editor:
Tracy Valletti will bring fresh air and competence to the Peabody Municipal Light Plant. She will bring a fresh point of view based on her experience in the health care field, and a recognition of the importance of clean air, free of fossil fuel pollution. She will bring a vision of developing clean, renewable power as part of engaging the citizens of Peabody in active participation in planning and creating a better future for Peabody. She will assure an open, transparent process of planning and deciding issues in collaboration with the people of Peabody.
She knows that to achieve success, we must have a vision and a plan, and determine together what works for Peabody, and not be captive to the secret plans of agencies that are not responsive to us. And most important, Tracy will listen to our concerns and ideas.
Jerry Halberstadt
Coordinator
The Clean Power Coalition
Peabody