To the editor Varian Medical Systems is committed to the clean-up of the former Varian facility in Beverly and shares the community’s frustration with the time it has taken for resolution. While we work through and evaluate different options, it is important to note that our ultimate goal is to keep the community safe.
We are and will continue to pursue all methodologies for cleaning up the site. We have been working with the residents of Beverly through VOC North Beverly as well as the MassDEP to evaluate newer techniques that have not been available previously. Prior to Mass DEP asking us to develop a revised plan for the clean-up, we already started developing an alternative plan. We welcome the opportunity to brief the community at the Public Involvement Meeting later this spring.
We will continue to work and communicate transparently with the local community, the City of Beverly, and MassDEP to complete the clean-up of this site. That is our promise and obligation.
Chris Toth CEO Varian