To the editor:
We have an important decision to make in Salem. Lt. Gov. Driscoll’s departure created a leadership vacuum of the remaining 2½ years of her mayoral term. I am supporting Neil Harrington because he has the experience and leadership skills needed to take over our city government. As a former Salem mayor and current town manager, he offers two decades of municipal leadership ability to take on this difficult job.
Just as important to me, I want a mayor our veterans and their families can count on. I was proud to work with Neil Harrington as Salem’s veterans agent. He really cares about Salem’s veterans and their families. He helped launch the rides program for vets needing transport to medical appointments and hospitals. That program continues today. He refurbished every war memorial in our city. He was always willing to listen and find ways to help.
I know we can count on Neil to address our concerns about medical care, affordable housing, veterans and senior services, and rising taxes. We can always count on Neil’s support and respect.
I hope all Salem voters will join me in voting for Neil Harrington for mayor in the special election on March 28 to move Salem positively forward for veterans and their families.
Jean Guy Martineau
Former city councilor,
Salem