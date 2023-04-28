To the editor,
Marblehead voters at Town Meeting will get to vote to modernize observation of all boards and committees subject to the Open Meeting Law whether at the time of the meeting or afterwards. We have learned, during the times of COVID, that we can witness more, learn more, and participate more when we don’t have to drag our bodies out of the house for every meeting of interest. The Marblehead Select Board should know that we expect them to make good information and accessibility a priority for all citizens. This will go a long way towards increasing awareness so that we can come together to solve emerging issues before they become crises.
Lynn Nadeau,
Marblehead