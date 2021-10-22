To the editor:
As a lifetime resident of Salem, I am alarmed by what I see happening to our great city.
Overdevelopment, overcrowding, congestion, the deteriorating schools and significant tax increases are becoming the norm, and City Hall seems to work for the developers rather than the residents.
Take the proposal for Lee Fort Terrace. This public housing would be transformed into a mammoth high-rise of mostly high-priced housing completely out of place in this location. And while the many publi -housing residents who live there will be able to return when work is complete, think of the disruption and discomfort they will experience. Not to mention, is there any sense to such a massive development in an area highly vulnerable to flooding?
Lee Fort Terrace is only one of many areas targeted for potential development.
More broadly, development means growing demands on our infrastructure. We've already seen frequent water main breaks. More building will worsen this. In addition, the Ipswich River, which supplies our water, is under increasing strain. A dozen cities and towns depend on it. How much can it sustain?
Our schools are rated at low levels statewide. There has been a staggering turnover in the leadership -- 21 resignations in in four years. Many of families are opting to send their children elsewhere or move out of town altogether. After nearly 16 years, Mayor Driscoll has failed to change the dynamic.
This is why I am voting for Steve Dibble for mayor.
Scott Hiltunen
Salem