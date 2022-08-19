I embarked on a democracy experiment this summer. I invited the community to meet candidates I’m supporting in the Sept. 6 Democratic Primary (and Nov. 8 general election).
“Front Porch Politics” was born in downtown Beverly. Most Saturday mornings, I made French press coffee, one friend baked, more helped set up and my neighbor let me use his driveway for larger crowds. Every week, 10-50 people joined the conversation. We had fun. I want to thank all of the neighbors and candidates who’ve joined in — you’ve taught me what’s possible when we show up ready to hear each other.
Here’s what I learned.
First, great leaders can see both the good and the broken in government and our communities. They embrace the challenge to fix it. As Kim Driscoll told us, “We don’t run the city of Salem the way we did 10 years ago or even five years ago. We have a mindset of continuous improvement. I think we need more of that at the state level.” Attorney General candidate Andrea Campbell went to visit the North Beverly neighborhood impacted by Varian pollution for generations and shared her cell phone number. Senator Joan Lovely spoke to residents about state funding to remediate Jordan Street flooding (as soon as the city agrees to submit a plan). It’s not what politicians say — it’s how well they understand the people they serve, and what they do about it. The best candidates understand that our experiences should shape their beliefs, policies and actions.
Secondly, this summer I realized that we don’t have to vote for politicians who don’t serve our best interest. Did you know that when a candidate is running unopposed, they still count how many blank votes there were? Now that I know, I won’t vote for a congressman or a mayor who can’t hear or see what I or my neighbors need, even if they’re the only choice on my ballot. If you leave a spot blank on your ballot this year, make it intentional.
Finally, this election will shape the state government for a generation. We will choose the next Attorney General, Auditor, District Attorney and Secretary of State. This summer I heard why these are all important jobs and how they impact our daily lives. You deserve to vote for someone who will represent your interests in every single one of them.
Sheriff Kevin Coppinger wraps up the Front Porch Politics on Aug. 20. This experiment left me with faith in our community and these leaders. Just like this experiment, democracy only works if we show up and vote — including on Sept. 6.
Front Porch Politics candidates
- State Senate: Joan Lovely
- Secretary of State: Tanisha Sullivan
- State Auditor: Diana DiZoglio
- Attorney General: Andrea Campbell
- Essex County District Attorney: Paul Tucker
- Lieutenant Governor: Kim Driscoll
- Essex County Sheriff: Kevin Coppinger
Stacy Ames,
Beverly