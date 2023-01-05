To the editor:
Why do we not have a congressperson who cares about United States security, obeying the laws of our land, believing in making people responsible for their actions, believing in a strong military, believing in term limits, having a balanced budget, believing in working for the people instead of their party, and frankly why don’t they just do their job?
They are still hating Trump so much that they continue to try to find something illegal that he has done and continue to fail while criminals come into this country, drugs come into this country killing our citizens, women are being used as sexual objects coming in from the border, we are buying oil from our enemies instead of being energy independent like we were and on and on.
I agree Trump had a big and nasty mouth. Most of us disliked that but look at the policies.
The stock market was great, inflation was low, minorities and women had more jobs than ever before, the border was secure, we were respected by our enemies who frankly were afraid of us unlike now, and all in all this country was in a better place.
The time has come to forget party, think of policy. Think of the future of our kids and grandkids.
Don’t complain Republicans increase the debt, both parties do and none more than Obama or Biden. Wake up America.
Wake up mainstream media. Republicans have been accused of what Democrats are doing.
Elliott Margolis,
Beverly