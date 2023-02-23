To the editor: I was intrigued by the plans to hold a “Warrior Weekend” at Beverly High School. It triggered a number of longstanding concerns in my 72-year-old brain and heart.
The event hopes to boost military recruitment, to educate veterans about support resources, and to glamorize, if not glorify, war.
Military recruitment is part of a much larger issue: A need for mandatory universal community service, social and economic problems that need more attention at home. To paraphrase Hubert Humphrey, a society should be judged on its care of its elderly, its children, its veterans, and its sick and disabled. Mandatory universal community service for 18-year-old men and women is an essential lesson in social responsibility. Military service is only one option for young people to serve. Daycare centers, nursing homes, hospitals, public works and parks departments, all are in serious need of recruits.
Let’s sponsor a federal bill for universal community service, and fund these entry level positions adequately to fill the vacancies. How will we pay for this? We have budgeted $773 billion for national defense alone, more than the next nine countries combined. Meanwhile, domestic needs are neglected or privatized to big business, where shareholders’ investments are the bottom line.
The second goal of Warrior Weekend, to educate vets, is essential to address the needs of this marginalized group. This is great for our neglected vets. Do more!
The last goal, to glamorize war, with impressive equipment and battle reenactments, is a topic for later.
Stephen Hoy, Beverly