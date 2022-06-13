To the editor:
I’ve been thinking a lot about Wayne Marquis over the past few days; if you knew him at all, it would have been hard to do otherwise.
Wayne was a man who made an impression on everyone he met, even if the meeting was brief. I had the great honor to know and work closely with him for nearly 18 years at Danvers Town Hall. Many others who knew him in different capacities will speak of his superb managerial skills; they were prodigious.
They may share stories of Wayne’s contribution to their own career challenges, because Wayne was generous to a fault when it came to sharing his experiences, good and bad, with friends, colleagues, and anyone who reached out to him. He would help without ever forcing his opinions on others. His teaching style was just that way, pointing out the directions you could take and, ultimately, supporting whatever decision you made. I don’t know what early-in-life lessons created such a man; I wish I did.
What I remember, and what I will miss the most, is the man I knew from many years of watching him interact with his family, totally dedicated to their well-being and happiness, seeing his eyes light up when talking about Nancy. With employees, he shared that side of himself too, concerned about their families, their activities, and remembering kids’ names. He was family-focused, and the town of Danvers was an important part of that family. Co-workers, each and every one of us, loved that about him.
If you didn’t have the good fortune to have known Wayne, you missed an opportunity to experience responsive government in the hands of a genuinely good man. If you are one of his many, many friends, you are mourning his loss and wondering if we’ll see his like again. We can only hope.
Ann Freitas
Salem