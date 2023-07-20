To the editor:
During the last few days I have seen information about two recent incidents which illustrate our extreme need for stricter gun control. On Thursday, there was news that a young, 12-year-old boy had been shot in the Mattapan section of Boston. Later on that afternoon, it was revealed that his shooting, although still tragic, had been accidental. Like many other adolescent boys, he had probably been curious about firearms. Unfortunately, he had access to a fanny pack in which his brother, 10 years older than he, had improperly stored an unlicensed handgun. Apparently, his little brother had been able get his hands on it, triggering it to fatally shoot himself in the chest.
On the heels of this tragic accident, which had caused such great grief to everyone who knew about it, particularly the grandmother of both brothers, there was even more news indicating the need for stronger gun control legislation. That news told me that there had been more mass killings, of four or more people, during the first six months of this year in the United States, than there had been during the same period in any year since 2006. During the first six months of this year, 2023, 28 such massacres had taken place, all but one of which were carried out with firearms, leaving 140 victims. The numbers of those crimes during these last six months can only be compared with other similar incidents during the last 17 years, since records of such events have only been kept since 2006.
Regardless of the relatively limited period which such records have been kept, the recent frequency with which we have heard about such massacres seems to have increased very much since the beginning of this new century, probably as a result of the similarly increased availability of all firearms to the entire population of the United States. Just a day before the middle of July, we have heard of a comparatively minor accident like a little boy finding a loaded gun which goes off in his hands. Far more tragically, several months before that, a former student had walked into a Nashville school in which the three children of a Republican Tennessee state legislator were studying, and killed three other students and three adults. Because this was not an unfortunate accident, that legislator, although a member of the party which has usually opposed gun control, has now responded to the proximity of his own children to that killing by asking the state’s legislature to pass a gun control proposal by Governor Bill Lee of Tennessee, also a Republican, submitted in response to the Nashville school shooting. Although the Tennessee State Legislature had already adjourned, without voting on that gun control proposal, Governor Lee has scheduled a special session of the Tennessee State Legislature, when they will vote on his unusual proposal. Hopefully, that proposal will be passed, an event which could cause other mainly Republican states, usually opposed to gun control, to pass many more bipartisan gun control laws which we need in all our states.
Edward P. McMorrow,
Beverly