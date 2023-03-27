To the editor:
Ocean life has always been an integral part of the culture of Salem. Unfortunately, many marine species are at risk from commercial fishing, pollution, and other harmful human activities. We must do a better job protecting biodiverse ocean regions — places like Cashes Ledge.
Cashes Ledge is an underwater mountain range less than 100 miles from Salem. The area is home to whales, puffins, and hundreds of fish species — including one of the last large populations of North Atlantic cod. Despite this abundance, Cashes Ledge lacks permanent protections from such threats as large-scale fishing and pollution. If current protections are rolled back, the result could be a depleted fish stock and fewer species in the area.
When we set aside ocean places to conserve nature and stop destructive human activities, we see ocean life recover and become more resilient. Protected marine areas provide whales, fish, and the whole ecosystem an opportunity to interact and adapt without the continuous pressure of human interference.
We need to call upon our elected officials to support permanent protections for Cashes Ledge. If we act now, we can preserve this ocean treasure for generations to come.
Felix De Simone,
Dorchester