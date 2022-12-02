To the editor:
The development by Beacon Properties at Lee Fort Terrace requires the developer to provide 17 units under 30% area median income ($29,445 for 1 person), 45 units under 50% AMI ($49,075 for 1 person) and 59 units under 60% AMI ($58,890 for 1 person). On the surface this appears to be a good deal.
However, when you compare the new project to the current use of Lee Fort Terrace, it allows for a loss of 33 units that are currently used for Salem’s seniors and disabled who earn less than 30% AMI. In addition to this, the city is also trying to provide a $2.8 million tax break to the developer via a Tax Increment Financing agreement.
If we are going to consider a tax break of $2.8 million, the city should be guaranteed 50 units at this location specifically for seniors and disabled who earn less than 30% AMI. After all, that is the current use at Lee Fort and should be maintained.
To put this in a financial perspective, the average income of the current 47 families living at Lee Fort terrace is $19,573 per year. Furthermore, based on the Salem Housing Authority data provided, 44 of these 47 families currently have incomes less than 30% AMI. It may be as high as 46 families, but the data provided is categorized in ranges ($25,000 to $34,999), excludes size of families and therefore leaves three families on the cusp of 30% AMI.
The contract needs to be changed with Beacon so that Salem has 50 units at 30% AMI and lower specifically for seniors and disabled. Anything less would be a reduction in housing for our most financially strained residents and the developer should not be rewarded with $2.8 million unless this threshold is met.
The City Council can make this right and should not provide tax breaks until Beacon agrees contractually to 50 units at 30% AMI or lower in perpetuity for our senior and disabled residents. In fact, it would make more sense to agree to a larger TIF over a longer period to ensure we provide housing for seniors and disabled.
Steve Kapantais,
Salem